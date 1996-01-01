6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Forces & Kinematics
Problem 4.40a
Textbook Question
(II) At the instant a race began, a 65-kg sprinter exerted a force of 720 N on the starting block at a 22° angle with respect to the ground.
(a) What was the horizontal acceleration of the sprinter?
