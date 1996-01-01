25. Electric Potential
Two small metal cubes with masses 2.0 g and 4.0 g are tied together by a 5.0-cm-long massless string and are at rest on a frictionless surface. Each is charged to +2.0 μC. b. What is the tension in the string?
0m:0s
