22. The First Law of Thermodynamics
Heat Equations for Special Processes & Molar Specific Heats
n moles of an ideal gas at temperature T1 and volume V1 expand isothermally until the volume has doubled. In terms of n, T₁ , and V₁, what are (b) the work done on the gas, and
