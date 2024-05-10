20. Heat and Temperature
Linear Thermal Expansion
Problem 17.91
A copper wire sags 54.0 cm between two utility poles 30.0 m apart when the temperature is -15° C . Estimate the amount of sag when the temperature is + 35° C . [Hint: An estimate can be made by assuming the shape of the wire is approximately an arc of a circle; hard equations can sometimes be solved by guessing values.]
