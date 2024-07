(III) A barrel of diameter 134.122 cm at 20°C is to be enclosed by an iron band. The circular band has an inside diameter of 134.110 cm at 20°C. It is 9.4 cm wide and 0.65 cm thick.

(a) To what temperature must the band be heated so that it will fit over the barrel?

(b) What will be the tension in the band when it cools to 20°C ?