27. Resistors & DC Circuits
Combining Resistors in Series & Parallel
Problem 26.68
Suppose that you wish to apply a 0.25-V potential difference between two points on the human body. The resistance between those two points is about 1800 Ω, and you only have a 1.5-V battery. How can you connect up one or more resistors to produce the desired voltage? This is another example of a voltage divider (Problem 20).
