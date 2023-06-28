Skip to main content
A horizontal spring with spring constant 85 N/m extends outward from a wall just above floor level. A 1.5 kg box sliding across a frictionless floor hits the end of the spring and compresses it 6.5 cm before the spring expands and shoots the box back out. How fast was the box going when it hit the spring?

Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
