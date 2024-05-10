11. Momentum & Impulse
Elastic Collisions
Problem 9.103a
In order to convert a tough split in bowling, it is necessary to strike the pin a glancing blow as shown in Fig. 9–64. Assume that the bowling ball, traveling at 14.0 m/s just before it strikes the pin, has five times the mass of a pin and that the pin goes off at 75° from the original direction of the ball. Calculate the speed
(a) of the pin and (b) of the ball just after collision, and
<IMAGE>
