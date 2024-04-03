Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Conservation of Momentum In a closed system, the total momentum before a collision is equal to the total momentum after the collision. This principle is crucial for analyzing collisions, as it allows us to set up equations based on the masses and velocities of the objects involved. For this problem, we will apply the conservation of momentum to find the final velocities of both objects. Recommended video: Guided course 05:58 05:58 Conservation Of Momentum

Elastic Collision An elastic collision is one in which both momentum and kinetic energy are conserved. This means that not only do we apply the conservation of momentum, but we also set up an equation for the conservation of kinetic energy. Understanding this concept is essential for solving the problem, as it dictates how the velocities of the objects change after the collision. Recommended video: Guided course 08:56 08:56 Intro To Elastic Collisions