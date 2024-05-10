8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Problem 13.19
A planet orbiting a distant star has radius 3.24 * 10^6 m. The escape speed for an object launched from this planet’s surface is 7.65 * 10^3 m/s. What is the acceleration due to gravity at the surface of the planet?
