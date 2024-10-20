First, understand the formula for the capacitance of a parallel plate capacitor: \( C = \frac{\varepsilon_0 \cdot A}{d} \), where \( C \) is the capacitance, \( \varepsilon_0 \) is the permittivity of free space (approximately \( 8.85 \times 10^{-12} \text{ F/m} \)), \( A \) is the area of one of the plates, and \( d \) is the separation between the plates.