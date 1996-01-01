Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem

What is the smallest possible capacitance of a parallel-plate capacitor with plate area 2500cm2 separated by a distance 0.10mm, if you can fill it with any of the materials listed in Table 21.3?

Next question

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.