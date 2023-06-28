Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Physics21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal GasesThe Ideal Gas Law
6:37 minutes
Problem 18
Textbook Question

A 24-cm-diameter vertical cylinder is sealed at the top by a frictionless 20 kg piston. The piston is 84 cm above the bottom when the gas temperature is 303°C. The air above the piston is at 1.00 atm pressure. b. What will the height of the piston be if the temperature is lowered to 15°C?

Verified Solution
clock
6m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
1
Was this helpful?
7:21m

Watch next

Master Ideal Gases and the Ideal Gas Law with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford

Start learning
08:45
Ideal Gas Law
Brightstorm
107
09:02
Ideal Gas Law Practice Problems with Molar Mass
Tyler DeWitt
290
07:08
Ideal Gas Law Practice Problems & Examples
Conquer Chemistry
363
07:21
Ideal Gases and the Ideal Gas Law
Patrick Ford
804
5
1
16:58
Ideal Gas Law Explained
Chem Academy
96
11:21
5 Ideal Gas Law Experiments - PV=nRT or PV=NkT
YouCanScienceIt
690
05:40
Gases: The Ideal Gas Law
Guillotined Chemistry
112
11:45
Ideal Gas Problems: Crash Course Chemistry #13
CrashCourse
227
06:27
Solving Ideal Gas Problems With Changing States
Patrick Ford
553
6
08:10
Doubling Pressure & Temperature
Patrick Ford
350
2
1
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.