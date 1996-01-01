7. Friction, Inclines, Systems
Systems of Objects with Friction
Problem 7a
The 1.0 kg block in FIGURE EX7.23 is tied to the wall with a rope. It sits on top of the 2.0 kg block. The lower block is pulled to the right with a tension force of 20 N. The coefficient of kinetic friction at both the lower and upper surfaces of the 2.0 kg block is mu(k) = 0.40. (a) What is the tension in the rope attached to the wall?
