Physics6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)Forces in Connected Systems of Objects
10:49 minutes
Problem 7b
FIGURE EX7.17 shows two 1.0 kg blocks connected by a rope. A second rope hangs beneath the lower block. Both ropes have a mass of 250 g. The entire assembly is accelerated upward at 3.0 m/s^2 by force F. (b) What is the tension at the top end of rope 1?

10m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
4
Master Solving Force Problems in Connected Systems of Objects

