21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
Root-Mean-Square Velocity of Gases
3:12 minutes
Problem 20b
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Eleven molecules have speeds 15, 16, 17, …, 25 m/s. Calculate (a) vₐᵥ₉ and (b) vᵣₘₛ.
Verified Solution
3m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
3
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Root-Mean-Square Speed of Ideal Gases with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 9 videos