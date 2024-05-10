18. Waves & Sound
Wave Functions
6:49 minutes
Problem 15.27b
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
(II) A transverse wave pulse travels to the right along a string with a speed v = 2.0 m/s. At the shape of the pulse is given by the function D = 0.45 cos (2.6x + 1.2),
where D and x are in meters. (b) Determine a formula for the wave pulse at any time t assuming there are no frictional losses.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:6m
Play a video:
20
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 12 videos