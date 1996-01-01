Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
Physics13. Rotational Inertia & EnergyTorque with Kinematic Equations
Multiple Choice

A system is made of two small, 3 kg masses attached to the ends of a 5 kg, 4 m long, thin rod, as shown. The system is free to rotate about an axis perpendicular to the rod and through its center. Two forces, both of magnitude F and perpendicular to the rod, are applied as shown below. What must the value of F be to the system from rest to 10 rad/s in exactly 8 complete revolutions?

8:06m

Watch next

Master Torque with Kinematic Equations with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford

Start learning
08:40
Rotational Kinematics & Torque
Matt Becker
130
08:40
Rotational Kinematics & Torque
Matt Becker
95
08:06
Torque with Kinematic Equations
Patrick Ford
567
3
14:44
Kinematic rotations and torque equations
Physics screencasts
91
08:07
Torque with Kinematic Equations
Clutch Prep
98
11:16
Stopping flywheel with friction
Patrick Ford
475
6
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.