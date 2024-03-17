6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Forces & Kinematics
4:41 minutes
Problem 5.73
(II) The terminal velocity of a 3 x 10⁻⁵ kg raindrop is about 9 m/s. Assuming a drag force FD = -bv , determine (b) the time required for such a drop, starting from rest, to reach 63% of terminal velocity.
