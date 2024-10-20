Apply Newton's second law of motion, which states that the net force acting on an object is equal to the mass of the object multiplied by its acceleration: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>F</mi><mo>=</mo><mi>m</mi><mi>a</mi></math>. Here, the net force is the difference between the gravitational force and the tension in the rope.