All examples of Gauss's law have used highly symmetric surfaces where the flux integral is either zero or EA. Yet we've claimed that the net Φₑ = Qᵢₙ / ϵ₀ is independent of the surface. This is worth checking. FIGURE CP24.57 shows a cube of edge length L centered on a long thin wire with linear charge density λ. The flux through one face of the cube is not simply EA because, in this case, the electric field varies in both strength and direction. But you can calculate the flux by actually doing the flux integral. (c) Finally, show that the net flux through the cube is Φₑ = Qᵢₙ / ϵ₀ .
