(III) The specific heat per mole of potassium at low temperatures is given by C_V = aT + bT³, where a = 2.08 mJ/mol · K² and b = 2.57 mJ/mol· K⁴ . Determine (by integration) the entropy change of 0.15 mol of potassium when its temperature is lowered from 5.0 K to 1.0 K.