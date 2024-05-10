23. The Second Law of Thermodynamics
(III) The specific heat per mole of potassium at low temperatures is given by C_V = aT + bT³, where a = 2.08 mJ/mol · K² and b = 2.57 mJ/mol· K⁴ . Determine (by integration) the entropy change of 0.15 mol of potassium when its temperature is lowered from 5.0 K to 1.0 K.
