At low temperature the specific heat of diamond varies with absolute temperature T according to the Debye equation C_V = 1.88 x 10³ (T/T_D)³ J•mol⁻¹ • K⁻¹ where the Debye temperature for diamond is T_D = 2230 K . Determine the entropy change of 1.00 mol of diamond when it is heated at constant volume from 4 K to 40 K. [Hint: dS = nC _VdT/T , where n is the number of moles.]