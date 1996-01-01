23. The Second Law of Thermodynamics
The Carnot Cycle
Problem 21c
A Carnot engine whose hot-reservoir temperature is 400℃ has a thermal efficiency of 40%. By how many degrees should the temperature of the cold reservoir be decreased to raise the engine's efficiency to 60%?
