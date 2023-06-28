Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Physics21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal GasesThe Ideal Gas Law
6:29 minutes
Problem 18s
Textbook Question

The solar corona is a very hot atmosphere surrounding the visible surface of the sun. X-ray emissions from the corona show that its temperature is about 2×10^6 K. The gas pressure in the corona is about 0.03 Pa. Estimate the number density of particles in the solar corona.

Verified Solution
clock
6m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
6
Was this helpful?
7:21m

Watch next

Master Ideal Gases and the Ideal Gas Law with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford

Start learning
08:45
Ideal Gas Law
Brightstorm
107
09:02
Ideal Gas Law Practice Problems with Molar Mass
Tyler DeWitt
290
07:08
Ideal Gas Law Practice Problems & Examples
Conquer Chemistry
363
07:21
Ideal Gases and the Ideal Gas Law
Patrick Ford
804
5
1
16:58
Ideal Gas Law Explained
Chem Academy
96
11:21
5 Ideal Gas Law Experiments - PV=nRT or PV=NkT
YouCanScienceIt
690
05:40
Gases: The Ideal Gas Law
Guillotined Chemistry
112
11:45
Ideal Gas Problems: Crash Course Chemistry #13
CrashCourse
227
06:27
Solving Ideal Gas Problems With Changing States
Patrick Ford
553
6
08:10
Doubling Pressure & Temperature
Patrick Ford
350
2
1
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.