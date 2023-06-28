The solar corona is a very hot atmosphere surrounding the visible surface of the sun. X-ray emissions from the corona show that its temperature is about 2×10^6 K. The gas pressure in the corona is about 0.03 Pa. Estimate the number density of particles in the solar corona.
