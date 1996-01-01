Electric eels generate electric pulses along their skin that can be used to stun an enemy when they come into contact with it. Tests have shown that these pulses can be up to 500 V and produce currents of 80 mA (or even larger). A typical pulse lasts for 10 ms. What power and how much energy are delivered to the unfortunate enemy with a single pulse, assuming a steady current?
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
4views
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Power in Circuits with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford