A 4.0-m-long, 500 kg steel beam extends horizontally from the point where it has been bolted to the framework of a new building under construction. A 70 kg construction worker stands at the far end of the beam. What is the magnitude of the torque about the bolt due to the worker and the weight of the beam?
10m
