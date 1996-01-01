Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem
Consider the diagram below of a typical human arm lifting a weight in a motion known as a “curl.” Peak human training of such an arm can result in record lifts of 110 kg. Increasing a lift by a single kilogram in competition can make all the difference. Now, suppose a particular human had a bicep tendon that attached just 5.0 mm farther from the elbow joint than usual. Given the same bicep strength as other peak-condition athletes, what weight could this person curl (lift in this way)?