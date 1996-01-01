Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Problem

Consider the diagram below of a typical human arm lifting a weight in a motion known as a “curl.” Peak human training of such an arm can result in record lifts of 110 kg. Increasing a lift by a single kilogram in competition can make all the difference. Now, suppose a particular human had a bicep tendon that attached just 5.0 mm farther from the elbow joint than usual. Given the same bicep strength as other peak-condition athletes, what weight could this person curl (lift in this way)?
The figure illustrates an arm lifting a barbell. The upper arm is vertical and the lower arm is horizontal and toward the right. The upper and lower arms appear perpendicular. The lower arm has two bones one above the other and the upper bone is highlighted. The two bones connect to the upper arm’s bone at the elbow joint. A tendon connects the lifting muscle or the biceps to the upper bone of the lower arm. The distance between the barbell and the elbow joint is 35 centimeters. The horizontal distance between the elbow joint and the point where the tendon connects to the upper bone is 4.0 centimeters.

