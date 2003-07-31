5. Projectile Motion
Positive (Upward) Launch
Problem 3.77
Apollo astronauts took a “nine iron” to the Moon and hit a golf ball about 180 m. Assuming that the swing, launch angle, and so on, were the same as on Earth where the same astronaut could hit it only 32 m, estimate the acceleration due to gravity on the surface of the Moon. (We neglect air resistance in both cases, but on the Moon there is none.)
