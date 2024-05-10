18. Waves & Sound
Beats
5:12 minutes
Problem 16.51
(II) Two violin strings are tuned to the same frequency, 294 Hz. The tension in one string is then decreased by 2.5%. What will be the beat frequency heard when the two strings are played together? [Hint: Recall Eq. 15–2.]
