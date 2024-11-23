(II) A capacitor is placed in parallel with some device, B, as in Fig. 30–18b, to filter out stray high-frequency signals, but to allow ordinary 60.0-Hz ac to pass through with little loss. Suppose that circuit B in Fig. 30–18b is a resistance R = 530 Ω connected to ground, and that C = 0.35 μF. Calculate the ratio of the capacitor’s current amplitude to the incoming current’s amplitude if the incoming current has a frequency of (a) 60.0 Hz; (b) 60.0 kHz.





