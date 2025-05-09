Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
4:29 minutes
Problem 11.CQQ.10
Textbook Question
Questions 6–10 refer to the sample data in the following table, which describes the fate of the passengers and crew aboard the Titanic when it sank on April 15, 1912. Assume that the data are a sample from a large population and we want to use a 0.05 significance level to test the claim that surviving is independent of whether the person is a man, woman, boy, or girl.
Given that the P-value for the hypothesis test is 0.000 when rounded to three decimal places, what do you conclude? What do the results indicate about the rule that women and children should be the first to be saved?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the hypothesis test being conducted. The null hypothesis (H₀) is that survival is independent of the category (man, woman, boy, girl). The alternative hypothesis (H₁) is that survival is dependent on the category.
Step 2: Recognize the type of test used. This is a chi-square test for independence, as we are testing the relationship between two categorical variables: survival status and category (man, woman, boy, girl).
Step 3: Analyze the P-value provided. The P-value is 0.000 (rounded to three decimal places), which is less than the significance level of 0.05. This indicates strong evidence against the null hypothesis.
Step 4: Conclude based on the P-value. Since the P-value is less than 0.05, we reject the null hypothesis. This means that survival is not independent of the category (man, woman, boy, girl).
Step 5: Interpret the results in context. The results suggest that survival was influenced by the category, supporting the idea that women and children were prioritized for rescue, as indicated by the higher survival rates for women and girls compared to men and boys.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:4m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Hypothesis Testing
Hypothesis testing is a statistical method used to make decisions about a population based on sample data. It involves formulating a null hypothesis (H0) that represents no effect or no difference, and an alternative hypothesis (H1) that indicates the presence of an effect. The test evaluates the evidence against H0 using a significance level (alpha), typically set at 0.05, to determine whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:21
Step 1: Write Hypotheses
P-value
The P-value is a measure that helps determine the strength of the evidence against the null hypothesis in hypothesis testing. It represents the probability of observing the sample data, or something more extreme, if the null hypothesis is true. A low P-value (typically less than 0.05) indicates strong evidence against H0, leading to its rejection, while a high P-value suggests insufficient evidence to reject H0.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:50
Step 3: Get P-Value
Independence in Statistics
Independence in statistics refers to the scenario where the occurrence of one event does not affect the probability of another event. In the context of the Titanic data, testing for independence involves examining whether survival rates are influenced by gender or age. If the null hypothesis of independence is rejected, it suggests that survival is significantly associated with these factors, challenging the notion that women and children were prioritized in rescue efforts.
Recommended video:
05:54
Probability of Multiple Independent Events
Watch next
Master Step 1: Write Hypotheses with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice