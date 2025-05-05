Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
1:52 minutes
Problem 11.1.6
Textbook Question
In Exercises 5–20, conduct the hypothesis test and provide the test statistic and the P-value and/or critical value, and state the conclusion.
Heights Measured or Reported? Repeat the preceding exercise using the frequencies in the following table, which summarizes all of the 2784 male heights listed in Data Set 4 “Measured and Reported.” Does the larger data set have much of an effect on the results from Exercise 5?
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Hypothesis Testing
Hypothesis testing is a statistical method used to make decisions about a population based on sample data. It involves formulating a null hypothesis (H0) and an alternative hypothesis (H1), then using sample data to determine whether to reject H0. The process includes calculating a test statistic and comparing it to a critical value or using a P-value to assess the strength of the evidence against H0.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:21
Step 1: Write Hypotheses
Test Statistic
A test statistic is a standardized value that is calculated from sample data during a hypothesis test. It measures how far the sample statistic is from the null hypothesis, expressed in terms of standard errors. Depending on the type of test (e.g., z-test, t-test), the test statistic helps determine whether to reject the null hypothesis by comparing it to a critical value or using it to find the P-value.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:34
Step 2: Calculate Test Statistic
P-value
The P-value is the probability of obtaining a test statistic at least as extreme as the one observed, assuming the null hypothesis is true. It quantifies the evidence against the null hypothesis; a smaller P-value indicates stronger evidence. In hypothesis testing, if the P-value is less than the significance level (commonly 0.05), the null hypothesis is rejected, suggesting that the observed data is unlikely under H0.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:50
Step 3: Get P-Value
Watch next
Master Step 1: Write Hypotheses with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice