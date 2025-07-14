Performing a Chi-Square Independence Test In Exercises 13–28, perform the indicated chi-square independence test by performing the steps below.

a. Identify the claim and state H₀ and Hₐ





b. Determine the degrees of freedom, find the critical value, and identify the rejection region.





c. Find the chi-square test statistic.





d. Decide whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis.





e. Interpret the decision in the context of the original claim.





Use the contingency table and expected frequencies from Exercise 10. At α=0.01, test the hypothesis that the variables are dependent.