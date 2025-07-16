Performing a Chi-Square Independence Test In Exercises 13–28, perform the indicated chi-square independence test by performing the steps below.

a. Identify the claim and state H₀ and Hₐ





b. Determine the degrees of freedom, find the critical value, and identify the rejection region.





c. Find the chi-square test statistic.





d. Decide whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis.





e. Interpret the decision in the context of the original claim.





Alcohol-Related Accidents The contingency table shows the results of a random sample of fatally injured passenger vehicle drivers (with blood alcohol concentrations greater than or equal to 0.08) by age and gender. At α=0.05, can you conclude that age is related to gender in such alcohol-related accidents? (Adapted from Insurance Institute for Highway Safety)