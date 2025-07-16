Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data55m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables2h 33m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables1h 38m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit
Independence Tests
Problem 10.2.24
Textbook Question
Performing a Chi-Square Independence Test In Exercises 13–28, perform the indicated chi-square independence test by performing the steps below.
a. Identify the claim and state H₀ and Hₐ
b. Determine the degrees of freedom, find the critical value, and identify the rejection region.
c. Find the chi-square test statistic.
d. Decide whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis.
e. Interpret the decision in the context of the original claim.
Alcohol-Related Accidents The contingency table shows the results of a random sample of fatally injured passenger vehicle drivers (with blood alcohol concentrations greater than or equal to 0.08) by age and gender. At α=0.05, can you conclude that age is related to gender in such alcohol-related accidents? (Adapted from Insurance Institute for Highway Safety)
