Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data55m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables2h 33m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables1h 38m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit
Independence Tests
8:15 minutes
Problem 10.2.28
Textbook Question
Performing a Chi-Square Independence Test In Exercises 13–28, perform the indicated chi-square independence test by performing the steps below.
a. Identify the claim and state H₀ and Hₐ
b. Determine the degrees of freedom, find the critical value, and identify the rejection region.
c. Find the chi-square test statistic.
d. Decide whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis.
e. Interpret the decision in the context of the original claim.
Use the contingency table and expected frequencies from Exercise 11. At α=0.10, test the hypothesis that the variables are independent.
8m
