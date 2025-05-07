Titanic With 20% of men, 74% of women, and 52% of children surviving the infamous Titanic disaster, it is clear that the saying “women and children first” was followed. But what, if any, role did the class of service play in the survival of passengers? The data shown represent the survival status of passengers by class of service.

a. Is class of service independent of survival rate? Use the α = 0.05 level of significance.