Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
8:13 minutes
Problem 13.5.13
Textbook Question
Correcting the H Test Statistic for Ties In using the Kruskal-Wallis test, there is a correction factor that should be applied whenever there are many ties: Divide H
First combine all of the sample data into one list, and then, in that combined list, identify the different groups of sample values that are tied. For each individual group of tied observations, identify the number of sample values that are tied and designate that number as t; then calculate T = t3 - t . Next, add the T values to get summation_T. The value of N is the total number of observations in all samples combined.
Listed below are performance (non-verbal) IQ scores from samples of subjects with low blood lead level, medium blood lead level, and high blood lead level (from Data Set 11 “IQ and Lead” in Appendix B). For the test of equal medians, find the value of the test statistic H using the methods of this section, and then find the corrected value of H using the above correction factor. Does the corrected value of H differ substantially from the uncorrected value?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Combine all the sample data into one list. From the table, the combined list of IQ scores is: [85, 90, 107, 85, 100, 97, 101, 64, 78, 97, 107, 80, 90, 83, 93, 100, 97, 79, 97].
Step 2: Identify the tied groups in the combined list. For example, the value 97 appears 4 times, the value 85 appears 2 times, and so on. For each tied group, calculate t (the number of tied observations).
Step 3: For each tied group, calculate T = t^3 - t. For example, if t = 4 (for the value 97), then T = 4^3 - 4 = 64 - 4 = 60. Repeat this calculation for all tied groups.
Step 4: Sum all the T values to get summation_T. This is the total correction factor for ties.
Step 5: Use the formula for the correction factor: 1 - (ΣT / (N^3 - N)), where N is the total number of observations in the combined list. Substitute the values of ΣT and N into the formula to calculate the correction factor. Multiply the uncorrected H statistic by this correction factor to get the corrected H statistic.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:8m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Kruskal-Wallis Test
The Kruskal-Wallis test is a non-parametric statistical method used to determine if there are significant differences between the medians of three or more independent groups. It is an extension of the Mann-Whitney U test and is particularly useful when the assumptions of ANOVA are not met, such as when the data is not normally distributed. The test ranks all data points and compares the sum of ranks between groups.
Recommended video:
Correction for Ties
In statistical tests like the Kruskal-Wallis test, ties occur when two or more observations have the same value. The correction for ties is necessary because tied ranks can affect the validity of the test results. The correction factor adjusts the test statistic to account for the presence of ties, ensuring that the test remains robust and the conclusions drawn are valid.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:51
Find 5-Number Summary - TI-84 Calculator
Test Statistic H
The test statistic H in the Kruskal-Wallis test quantifies the degree of difference between the groups being compared. It is calculated based on the ranks of the data and the number of observations in each group. A higher value of H indicates a greater difference among the group medians. The corrected H value is derived by applying a correction factor to account for ties, which can significantly influence the interpretation of the results.
Recommended video:
Watch next
Master Step 1: Write Hypotheses with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice