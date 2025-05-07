Correcting the H Test Statistic for Ties In using the Kruskal-Wallis test, there is a correction factor that should be applied whenever there are many ties: Divide H

First combine all of the sample data into one list, and then, in that combined list, identify the different groups of sample values that are tied. For each individual group of tied observations, identify the number of sample values that are tied and designate that number as t; then calculate T = t3 - t . Next, add the T values to get summation_T. The value of N is the total number of observations in all samples combined.

Listed below are performance (non-verbal) IQ scores from samples of subjects with low blood lead level, medium blood lead level, and high blood lead level (from Data Set 11 “IQ and Lead” in Appendix B). For the test of equal medians, find the value of the test statistic H using the methods of this section, and then find the corrected value of H using the above correction factor. Does the corrected value of H differ substantially from the uncorrected value?



