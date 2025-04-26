Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data
3:38 minutes
Problem 2.3.19
Textbook Question
In Exercises 17–20, identify how the graph is deceptive.
Cost of Giving Birth According to the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality Healthcare Cost and Utilization Project, the typical cost of a C-section baby delivery is $4500, and the typical cost of a vaginal delivery is $2600. See the following illustration.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Examine the illustration provided. The image shows two baby bottles, which might be used to represent the costs of C-section and vaginal deliveries.
Identify the potential deceptive element in the graph. If the bottles are used to visually compare costs, check whether their sizes or proportions accurately reflect the numerical difference between $4500 and $2600.
Consider whether the visual representation exaggerates or minimizes the difference between the two costs. For example, if the bottle representing $4500 is disproportionately larger than the bottle for $2600, the graph may be misleading.
Analyze whether the graph uses consistent scaling. A deceptive graph might use inconsistent scaling to make the difference appear larger or smaller than it actually is.
Conclude that the graph may be deceptive if it relies on visual elements that do not accurately represent the numerical data, such as disproportionate sizes or misleading scaling.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Graphical Misrepresentation
Graphical misrepresentation occurs when data is presented in a way that distorts the true nature of the information. This can happen through misleading scales, selective data presentation, or inappropriate graph types. In the context of healthcare costs, a graph may exaggerate differences between C-section and vaginal delivery costs, leading to incorrect conclusions about their relative expenses.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:54
Intro to Histograms
Cost Comparison
Cost comparison involves evaluating the expenses associated with different options, in this case, C-section versus vaginal delivery. Understanding the typical costs is essential for making informed decisions about healthcare. However, the way these costs are visually represented can influence perceptions, making it crucial to analyze the data critically.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:33
Introduction to Matched Pairs
Contextual Interpretation
Contextual interpretation refers to understanding data within its broader context, including factors that may affect the figures presented. For instance, the costs of childbirth can vary based on location, insurance coverage, and additional medical needs. Recognizing these factors is vital to avoid drawing misleading conclusions from a graph that may not account for all relevant variables.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:35
Step 1: Write Hypotheses Example 1
Watch next
Master Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning