Graphical Misrepresentation Graphical misrepresentation occurs when data is presented in a way that distorts the true nature of the information. This can happen through misleading scales, selective data presentation, or inappropriate graph types. In the context of healthcare costs, a graph may exaggerate differences between C-section and vaginal delivery costs, leading to incorrect conclusions about their relative expenses.

Cost Comparison Cost comparison involves evaluating the expenses associated with different options, in this case, C-section versus vaginal delivery. Understanding the typical costs is essential for making informed decisions about healthcare. However, the way these costs are visually represented can influence perceptions, making it crucial to analyze the data critically.