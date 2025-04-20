Table of contents
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data
2:57 minutes
Problem 2.3.10
Textbook Question
In Exercises 9 and 10, construct the time-series graph.
Home Runs Listed below are the numbers of home runs in Major League Baseball for each year beginning with 1993 (listed in order by row). Is there a trend?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Organize the data into a table where each year corresponds to the number of home runs. Start with 1993 and increment the year for each data point.
Step 2: Create a time-series graph by plotting the years on the x-axis and the number of home runs on the y-axis. Ensure the scale is appropriate to capture the variation in the data.
Step 3: Connect the data points with a line to visualize the trend over time. This will help identify any patterns or changes in the number of home runs.
Step 4: Analyze the graph to determine if there is a trend. Look for consistent increases, decreases, or fluctuations in the number of home runs over the years.
Step 5: Summarize your findings based on the graph. For example, if the graph shows an upward trend, you can conclude that the number of home runs has generally increased over time. If the graph shows no clear pattern, you can conclude that there is no significant trend.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Time-Series Data
Time-series data consists of observations collected at regular intervals over time. In this context, the data represents the number of home runs in Major League Baseball for each year from 1993 onwards. Analyzing time-series data helps identify trends, patterns, and fluctuations over time, which is essential for understanding changes in performance or behavior.
Trend Analysis
Trend analysis involves examining data over a period to identify consistent patterns or movements in a particular direction. In the case of home runs, trend analysis will help determine whether the number of home runs is increasing, decreasing, or remaining stable over the years. This analysis is crucial for making predictions and understanding the dynamics of the sport.
Graphical Representation
Graphical representation, such as time-series graphs, visually displays data points over time, making it easier to interpret trends and patterns. By plotting the yearly home run totals on a graph, one can quickly assess the overall trajectory of home runs in Major League Baseball, facilitating a clearer understanding of the data compared to raw numbers alone.
