Time-Series Data Time-series data consists of observations collected at regular intervals over time. In this context, the data represents the number of home runs in Major League Baseball for each year from 1993 onwards. Analyzing time-series data helps identify trends, patterns, and fluctuations over time, which is essential for understanding changes in performance or behavior.

Trend Analysis Trend analysis involves examining data over a period to identify consistent patterns or movements in a particular direction. In the case of home runs, trend analysis will help determine whether the number of home runs is increasing, decreasing, or remaining stable over the years. This analysis is crucial for making predictions and understanding the dynamics of the sport.