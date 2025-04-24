Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Pareto Chart A Pareto chart is a type of bar graph that represents the frequency or impact of problems in a descending order. It is based on the Pareto principle, which states that roughly 80% of effects come from 20% of the causes. In the context of the movie studios' revenues, a Pareto chart can help visualize which studios contribute most significantly to total revenue, aiding in identifying key players in the industry. Recommended video: 04:52 04:52 Creating Bar Graphs and Pareto Charts

Box Office Revenue Box office revenue refers to the total income generated from ticket sales for films produced by movie studios. It is a critical measure of a film's success and the financial health of a studio. Understanding the gross revenue figures provided for each studio allows for comparisons and insights into market performance, which is essential for constructing the Pareto chart. Recommended video: Guided course 06:21 06:21 Step 1: Write Hypotheses