Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data
10:58 minutes
Problem 2.3.11
Textbook Question
In Exercises 11 and 12 construct the Pareto chart.
Box Office Boffo Recent annual gross revenue (millions of dollars) for the leading movie studios are as follows: 20th Century Fox (1082), Buena Vista (3092), Paramount (757), Sony/Columbia (1304), Universal (1772), Warner Brothers (1941). Are these data likely to be reasonably accurate?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. A Pareto chart is a type of bar graph where the bars are ordered from highest to lowest frequency or value. It is often used to identify the most significant factors in a dataset. Here, we are tasked with constructing a Pareto chart for the given movie studio revenues.
Step 2: Organize the data. List the movie studios and their corresponding revenues in descending order of revenue. For example, start with Buena Vista (3092), followed by Warner Brothers (1941), and so on.
Step 3: Calculate the cumulative percentage. For each studio, calculate the cumulative revenue as a percentage of the total revenue. Use the formula: \( \text{Cumulative Percentage} = \frac{\text{Cumulative Revenue}}{\text{Total Revenue}} \times 100 \).
Step 4: Create the Pareto chart. Plot the revenues as bars on the chart, with the studios on the x-axis and revenue on the y-axis. Order the bars from highest to lowest revenue. Then, overlay a line graph representing the cumulative percentage on the same chart.
Step 5: Analyze the data. Use the Pareto chart to identify which studios contribute the most to the total revenue. Additionally, consider the accuracy of the data by evaluating the source and context of the information provided.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Pareto Chart
A Pareto chart is a type of bar graph that represents the frequency or impact of problems in a descending order. It is based on the Pareto principle, which states that roughly 80% of effects come from 20% of the causes. In the context of the movie studios' revenues, a Pareto chart can help visualize which studios contribute most significantly to total revenue, aiding in identifying key players in the industry.
Box Office Revenue
Box office revenue refers to the total income generated from ticket sales for films produced by movie studios. It is a critical measure of a film's success and the financial health of a studio. Understanding the gross revenue figures provided for each studio allows for comparisons and insights into market performance, which is essential for constructing the Pareto chart.
Data Accuracy
Data accuracy refers to the correctness and reliability of data collected. In the context of the movie studios' revenues, assessing whether the reported figures are likely accurate involves considering factors such as data sources, collection methods, and potential biases. Accurate data is crucial for making informed decisions and analyses, including the construction of the Pareto chart.
