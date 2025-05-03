Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Pie Chart A pie chart is a circular statistical graphic that is divided into slices to illustrate numerical proportions. Each slice represents a category's contribution to the total, making it easy to visualize relative sizes. In this context, the pie chart will display the gross revenue of different movie studios as parts of a whole, allowing for quick comparisons. Recommended video: 06:10 06:10 Creating Pie Charts

Data Representation Data representation involves organizing and presenting data in a visual format to facilitate understanding and analysis. In the case of the box office revenues, representing the data in a pie chart helps to convey the distribution of revenue among the studios clearly, highlighting which studios dominate the market and how they compare to one another. Recommended video: Guided course 04:39 04:39 Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data