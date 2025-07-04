Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Sign Test The sign test is a non-parametric statistical method used to determine whether the median of a population differs from a specified value. It is particularly useful when the data does not meet the assumptions required for parametric tests, such as normality. The test involves counting the number of positive and negative differences between paired observations and comparing these counts to assess statistical significance. Recommended video: Guided course 06:28 06:28 Independence Test

Hypothesis Testing Hypothesis testing is a statistical procedure that allows researchers to make inferences about a population based on sample data. In the context of the sign test, the null hypothesis typically states that the population median is equal to a specified value, while the alternative hypothesis suggests that it is not. The outcome of the test helps determine whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis based on the evidence provided by the sample. Recommended video: Guided course 06:21 06:21 Step 1: Write Hypotheses