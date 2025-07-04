Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data55m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables2h 33m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables1h 38m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Problem 11.1.5
Textbook Question
Explain how to use the sign test to test a population median.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the sign test. The sign test is a non-parametric test used to determine whether the median of a population differs from a specified value. It is based on the signs (+ or -) of the differences between observed data points and the hypothesized median.
Step 2: State the null and alternative hypotheses. The null hypothesis (H₀) typically states that the population median is equal to the hypothesized value, while the alternative hypothesis (H₁) states that the population median is not equal to the hypothesized value.
Step 3: Calculate the signs of the differences. For each data point, subtract the hypothesized median from the observed value. Assign a '+' sign if the result is positive, a '-' sign if the result is negative, and ignore any differences that are exactly zero.
Step 4: Count the number of positive and negative signs. Let n₊ represent the number of positive signs and n₋ represent the number of negative signs. These counts will be used to determine the test statistic.
Step 5: Determine the p-value or critical value. Use the binomial distribution to calculate the probability of observing the given number of positive or negative signs under the null hypothesis. Compare this p-value to the significance level (α) to decide whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Sign Test
The sign test is a non-parametric statistical method used to determine whether the median of a population differs from a specified value. It is particularly useful when the data does not meet the assumptions required for parametric tests, such as normality. The test involves counting the number of positive and negative differences between paired observations and comparing these counts to assess statistical significance.
Hypothesis Testing
Hypothesis testing is a statistical procedure that allows researchers to make inferences about a population based on sample data. In the context of the sign test, the null hypothesis typically states that the population median is equal to a specified value, while the alternative hypothesis suggests that it is not. The outcome of the test helps determine whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis based on the evidence provided by the sample.
Median
The median is a measure of central tendency that represents the middle value of a dataset when it is ordered from least to greatest. It is particularly robust against outliers and skewed data distributions, making it a preferred measure in non-parametric tests like the sign test. Understanding the concept of median is crucial for interpreting the results of the sign test, as the test specifically evaluates whether the population median differs from a hypothesized value.
