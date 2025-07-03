Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data55m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables2h 33m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables1h 38m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
4:52 minutes
Problem 7.5.12
Textbook Question
In Exercises 7–12, find the critical value(s) and rejection region(s) for the type of chi-square test with sample size n and level of significance α.
Two-tailed test, n=61,α=0.01
Verified step by step guidance
1
Determine the degrees of freedom (df) for the chi-square test. The formula for degrees of freedom is df = n - 1, where n is the sample size. In this case, df = 61 - 1.
Identify the level of significance (α) for the test. Here, α = 0.01, and since it is a two-tailed test, the significance level is split equally between the two tails (α/2 for each tail).
Use a chi-square distribution table or statistical software to find the critical values corresponding to the degrees of freedom (df = 60) and the significance levels (α/2 = 0.005 for each tail).
Define the rejection regions based on the critical values. For a two-tailed test, the rejection regions are: (1) the left tail, where the chi-square statistic is less than the lower critical value, and (2) the right tail, where the chi-square statistic is greater than the upper critical value.
Summarize the critical values and rejection regions. Clearly state the lower and upper critical values and describe the conditions under which the null hypothesis would be rejected.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:4m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Chi-Square Test
The chi-square test is a statistical method used to determine if there is a significant association between categorical variables. It compares the observed frequencies in each category to the frequencies expected under the null hypothesis. This test is commonly used in hypothesis testing to assess goodness-of-fit or independence.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:01
Intro to Least Squares Regression
Critical Value
A critical value is a threshold that determines the boundary for rejecting the null hypothesis in hypothesis testing. It is derived from the chosen significance level (α) and the distribution of the test statistic. For a chi-square test, critical values can be found using chi-square distribution tables based on the degrees of freedom and the specified α level.
Recommended video:
05:50
Critical Values: t-Distribution
Rejection Region
The rejection region is the range of values for the test statistic that leads to the rejection of the null hypothesis. In a two-tailed test, this region is split between both tails of the distribution. For a chi-square test with a significance level of α, the rejection regions are determined by the critical values, indicating where the test statistic must fall to reject the null hypothesis.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:56
Step 4: State Conclusion
Watch next
Master Step 1: Write Hypotheses with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice