Sign Test The sign test is a non-parametric statistical method used to determine if there is a significant difference between the median of a sample and a hypothesized value. It is particularly useful when the sample size is small or when the data does not meet the assumptions of normality required for parametric tests. The test counts the number of positive and negative differences from the median, allowing for a straightforward analysis of the data.

Test Statistic In the context of the sign test, the test statistic is derived from the number of positive and negative signs in the sample data. For small sample sizes (n ≤ 25), the test statistic follows a binomial distribution, which can be used to calculate the p-value directly. For larger sample sizes (n > 25), the distribution of the test statistic can be approximated using a normal distribution, allowing for easier computation of significance levels.