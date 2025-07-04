Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Kruskal-Wallis Test The Kruskal-Wallis test is a non-parametric statistical method used to compare three or more independent groups. It assesses whether the samples originate from the same distribution, making it suitable when the assumptions of ANOVA are not met, particularly regarding normality and homogeneity of variances.

Independence of Samples A key condition for the Kruskal-Wallis test is that the samples must be independent. This means that the observations in one group should not influence or be related to the observations in another group, ensuring that the test results are valid and unbiased.