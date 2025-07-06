Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Population Parameter A population parameter is a numerical value that summarizes a characteristic of a population, such as the mean or median. In the context of hypothesis testing, it represents the value we are trying to estimate or test based on sample data. Understanding the specific parameter being tested is crucial for interpreting the results of statistical tests.

Sign Test The sign test is a non-parametric statistical method used to evaluate the median of a population. It is particularly useful when the data does not meet the assumptions required for parametric tests. The sign test compares the number of positive and negative differences from a hypothesized median, making it a straightforward approach to testing hypotheses about population medians.