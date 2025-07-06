Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data55m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables2h 33m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables1h 38m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Problem 11.1.2
Textbook Question
When the sign test is used, what population parameter is being tested?
Verified step by step guidance
1
The sign test is a non-parametric test used to test hypotheses about the median of a population. Begin by understanding that the population parameter being tested is the median, not the mean or any other measure of central tendency.
The sign test is typically applied when the data does not meet the assumptions of parametric tests, such as normality. It is based on the signs (+ or -) of the differences between paired observations or between observations and a hypothesized median.
To perform the sign test, first determine the hypothesized median (denoted as M0) of the population. This is the value you are testing against.
Next, for each data point, compare it to the hypothesized median (M0). Assign a '+' if the data point is greater than M0, a '-' if it is less than M0, and ignore any data points equal to M0.
Finally, the test statistic is calculated based on the number of '+' and '-' signs. The null hypothesis (H0) typically states that the population median equals M0, and the alternative hypothesis (H1) specifies whether the median is different, greater, or less than M0. Statistical tables or software are then used to determine the p-value or critical value for the test.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Population Parameter
A population parameter is a numerical value that summarizes a characteristic of a population, such as the mean or median. In the context of hypothesis testing, it represents the value we are trying to estimate or test based on sample data. Understanding the specific parameter being tested is crucial for interpreting the results of statistical tests.
Sign Test
The sign test is a non-parametric statistical method used to evaluate the median of a population. It is particularly useful when the data does not meet the assumptions required for parametric tests. The sign test compares the number of positive and negative differences from a hypothesized median, making it a straightforward approach to testing hypotheses about population medians.
Hypothesis Testing
Hypothesis testing is a statistical procedure that allows researchers to make inferences about population parameters based on sample data. It involves formulating a null hypothesis (usually stating no effect or no difference) and an alternative hypothesis, then using sample data to determine whether to reject the null hypothesis. The sign test specifically tests the null hypothesis regarding the population median.
