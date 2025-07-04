Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Runs Test The runs test is a non-parametric statistical test used to determine the randomness of a sequence of data points. It analyzes the occurrence of 'runs,' which are sequences of similar events or values, to assess whether the data points are randomly distributed or exhibit a pattern. This test is particularly useful in quality control and time series analysis. Recommended video: Guided course 06:28 06:28 Independence Test

Hypothesis Testing Hypothesis testing is a statistical method that allows researchers to make inferences about a population based on sample data. It involves formulating a null hypothesis (no effect or no difference) and an alternative hypothesis (some effect or difference), then using sample data to determine whether to reject the null hypothesis. The runs test is one specific application of this broader framework. Recommended video: Guided course 06:21 06:21 Step 1: Write Hypotheses