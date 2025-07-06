Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nonparametric Tests Nonparametric tests are statistical methods that do not assume a specific distribution for the data. They are often used when the data do not meet the assumptions required for parametric tests, such as normality or homogeneity of variance. Examples include the Mann-Whitney U test and the Kruskal-Wallis test, which are used for comparing medians rather than means.

Parametric Tests Parametric tests are statistical tests that assume the data follows a certain distribution, typically a normal distribution. These tests, such as the t-test and ANOVA, rely on parameters like mean and standard deviation to make inferences about the population. They are generally more powerful than nonparametric tests when their assumptions are met, leading to more accurate results.