Determining a Missing Probability In Exercises 25 and 26, determine the missing probability for the probability distribution.
What is the difference between a discrete random variable and a continuous random variable? Provide your own examples of each.
Key Concepts
Discrete Random Variable
Continuous Random Variable
Difference Between Discrete and Continuous Variables
Identifying Probability Distributions In Exercises 27 and 28, determine whether the distribution is a probability distribution. If it is not a probability distribution, explain why.
"True or False? In Exercises 5–8, determine whether the statement is true or false. If it is false, rewrite it as a true statement.
The mean of the random variable of a probability distribution describes how the outcomes vary."
Religion in Congress Is the religious make-up of the United States Congress reflective of that in the general population? The following table shows the religious affiliation of the 535 members of the 116th Congress along with the religious affiliation of a random sample of 1200 adult Americans.
a. Determine the probability distribution for the religious affiliation of the members of the 116th Congress.
In your own words, provide an interpretation of the mean (or expected value) of a discrete random variable.
In Problems 9–14, determine whether the distribution is a discrete probability distribution. If not, state why.
